Electrolytic Copper Foil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An electrolytic copper foil is a foil-based form of copper with a thickness generally less than 80m. A rolled copper foil is made by annealing and rolling the electrolytic copper uninterruptedly.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrolytic Copper Foil in global, including the following market information:
Global Electrolytic Copper Foil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electrolytic Copper Foil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five Electrolytic Copper Foil companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electrolytic Copper Foil market was valued at 23470 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 74580 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 10 ?m Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electrolytic Copper Foil include Fukuda, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Hitachi Cable, Furukawa Electric, JX Nippon Mining & Metal, Olin Brass, Circuit Foil, LS Mtron and Iljin Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electrolytic Copper Foil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electrolytic Copper Foil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Electrolytic Copper Foil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Below 10 ?m
10-20 ?m
20-50 ?m
Above 50 ?m
Global Electrolytic Copper Foil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Electrolytic Copper Foil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Printed Circuit Board
Lithium-Ion Batteries
Others
Global Electrolytic Copper Foil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Electrolytic Copper Foil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electrolytic Copper Foil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electrolytic Copper Foil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electrolytic Copper Foil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies Electrolytic Copper Foil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Fukuda
Mitsui Mining & Smelting
Hitachi Cable
Furukawa Electric
JX Nippon Mining & Metal
Olin Brass
Circuit Foil
LS Mtron
Iljin Materials
CCP
NPC
Co-Tech
LYCT
Jinbao Electronics
Kingboard Chemical
KINWA
Tongling Nonferrous Metal Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electrolytic Copper Foil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electrolytic Copper Foil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electrolytic Copper Foil Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electrolytic Copper Foil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electrolytic Copper Foil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electrolytic Copper Foil Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electrolytic Copper Foil Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electrolytic Copper Foil Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electrolytic Copper Foil Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electrolytic Copper Foil Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electrolytic Copper Foil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrolytic Copper Foil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electrolytic Copper Foil Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrolytic Copper Foil Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electrolytic Copper Foil Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrolytic Copper Foil Companies
