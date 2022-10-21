HVAC Thermal Management Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of HVAC Thermal Management in global, including the following market information:
Global HVAC Thermal Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global HVAC Thermal Management Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five HVAC Thermal Management companies in 2021 (%)
The global HVAC Thermal Management market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cooling System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of HVAC Thermal Management include Denso, Mahle, Valeo, Hanon System, Modine, Calsonic Kansei, T.RAD, Zhejiang Yinlun and Dana, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the HVAC Thermal Management manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global HVAC Thermal Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HVAC Thermal Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cooling System
Heating System
Global HVAC Thermal Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HVAC Thermal Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Vehicles
Passenger Vehicles
Global HVAC Thermal Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global HVAC Thermal Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies HVAC Thermal Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies HVAC Thermal Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies HVAC Thermal Management sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies HVAC Thermal Management sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Denso
Mahle
Valeo
Hanon System
Modine
Calsonic Kansei
T.RAD
Zhejiang Yinlun
Dana
Sanden
Weifang Hengan
Tata AutoComp
Koyorad
Tokyo Radiator
Shandong Thick & Fung Group
LURUN
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 HVAC Thermal Management Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global HVAC Thermal Management Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global HVAC Thermal Management Overall Market Size
2.1 Global HVAC Thermal Management Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global HVAC Thermal Management Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global HVAC Thermal Management Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top HVAC Thermal Management Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global HVAC Thermal Management Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global HVAC Thermal Management Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global HVAC Thermal Management Sales by Companies
3.5 Global HVAC Thermal Management Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 HVAC Thermal Management Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers HVAC Thermal Management Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 HVAC Thermal Management Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 HVAC Thermal Management Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 HVAC Thermal Management Companies
4 Sights by Product
