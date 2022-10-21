Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States RFIDEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global RFIDEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Scope and Market Size

RFIDEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RFIDEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the RFIDEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/171559/energy-trading-risk-management-etrm

Segment by Type

Vendor License and Service

SaaS or Hosted Service

Segment by Application

Power

Natural Gas

Oil and Products

Other

The report on the RFIDEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

OpenLink

FIS

Sapient

Accenture

Trayport

Allegro

ABB

Triple Point

SAP

Amphora

Eka Software

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global RFIDEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of RFIDEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RFIDEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RFIDEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of RFIDEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

1.1Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Product Introduction

1.2 GlobalEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 GlobalEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 GlobalEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United StatesEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United StatesEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United StatesEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United StatesEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate ofEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market Dynamics

1.5.1Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Industry Trends

1.5.2Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market Drivers

1.5.3Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market Challenges

1.5.4Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Premium Grade

2.1.2 Other

2.2 GlobalEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 GlobalEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 GlobalEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 GlobalEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United StatesEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United StatesEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United StatesEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United StatesEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 PCB or Laminates

3.1.2 Plastic Housings

3.1.3 Intermediate

3.2 GlobalEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 GlobalEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 GlobalEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 GlobalEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United StatesEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United StatesEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United StatesEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United StatesEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 GlobalEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 GlobalEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top GlobalEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 GlobalEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 GlobalEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 GlobalEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 GlobalEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers ofEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) in 2021

4.2.3 GlobalEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 GlobalEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 GlobalEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 ManufacturersEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter intoEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United StatesEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 TopEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United StatesEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United StatesEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 GlobalEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size by Region

5.1 GlobalEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 GlobalEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 GlobalEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 GlobalEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 GlobalEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 GlobalEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 GlobalEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North AmericaEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North AmericaEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-PacificEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-PacificEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 EuropeEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 EuropeEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin AmericaEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin AmericaEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and AfricaEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and AfricaEnergy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 OpenLink

7.1.1 OpenLink Company Details

7.1.2 OpenLink Business Overview

7.1.3 OpenLink Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Introduction

7.1.4 OpenLink Revenue in Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 OpenLink Recent Development

7.2 FIS

7.2.1 FIS Company Details

7.2.2 FIS Business Overview

7.2.3 FIS Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Introduction

7.2.4 FIS Revenue in Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 FIS Recent Development

7.3 Sapient

7.3.1 Sapient Company Details

7.3.2 Sapient Business Overview

7.3.3 Sapient Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Introduction

7.3.4 Sapient Revenue in Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Sapient Recent Development

7.4 Accenture

7.4.1 Accenture Company Details

7.4.2 Accenture Business Overview

7.4.3 Accenture Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Introduction

7.4.4 Accenture Revenue in Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Accenture Recent Development

7.5 Trayport

7.5.1 Trayport Company Details

7.5.2 Trayport Business Overview

7.5.3 Trayport Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Introduction

7.5.4 Trayport Revenue in Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Trayport Recent Development

7.6 Allegro

7.6.1 Allegro Company Details

7.6.2 Allegro Business Overview

7.6.3 Allegro Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Introduction

7.6.4 Allegro Revenue in Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Allegro Recent Development

7.7 ABB

7.7.1 ABB Company Details

7.7.2 ABB Business Overview

7.7.3 ABB Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Introduction

7.7.4 ABB Revenue in Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 ABB Recent Development

7.8 Triple Point

7.8.1 Triple Point Company Details

7.8.2 Triple Point Business Overview

7.8.3 Triple Point Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Introduction

7.8.4 Triple Point Revenue in Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Triple Point Recent Development

7.9 SAP

7.9.1 SAP Company Details

7.9.2 SAP Business Overview

7.9.3 SAP Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Introduction

7.9.4 SAP Revenue in Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 SAP Recent Development

7.10 Amphora

7.10.1 Amphora Company Details

7.10.2 Amphora Business Overview

7.10.3 Amphora Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Introduction

7.10.4 Amphora Revenue in Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Amphora Recent Development

7.11 Eka Software

7.11.1 Eka Software Company Details

7.11.2 Eka Software Business Overview

7.11.3 Eka Software Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Introduction

7.11.4 Eka Software Revenue in Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Eka Software Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Distributors

8.3Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Production Mode & Process

8.4Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Sales Channels

8.4.2Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Distributors

8.5Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Any questions or further requirements about the report, please enter：

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/171559/energy-trading-risk-management-etrm

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States