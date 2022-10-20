Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) in global, including the following market information:
Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) market was valued at 3218.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3949.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Batch s-SBR Process Scheme Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) include Asahi Kasei, Lion Elastomers, JSR, ARLANXEO, Synthos, Goodyear, Michelin, Trinseo and Kumho Petr, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Batch s-SBR Process Scheme
Continuous s-SBR Process Scheme
Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Tires
Footwear
Bitumen Modification
Adhesives
Others
Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Asahi Kasei
Lion Elastomers
JSR
ARLANXEO
Synthos
Goodyear
Michelin
Trinseo
Kumho Petr
Dynasol
ZS Elastoemers Co.
LG Chem
Versalis
Sibur
TSRC
Chi Mei
NKNH
Sinopec
CNPC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Companies
