Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) in global, including the following market information:

Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) market was valued at 3218.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3949.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Batch s-SBR Process Scheme Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) include Asahi Kasei, Lion Elastomers, JSR, ARLANXEO, Synthos, Goodyear, Michelin, Trinseo and Kumho Petr, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Batch s-SBR Process Scheme

Continuous s-SBR Process Scheme

Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tires

Footwear

Bitumen Modification

Adhesives

Others

Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Asahi Kasei

Lion Elastomers

JSR

ARLANXEO

Synthos

Goodyear

Michelin

Trinseo

Kumho Petr

Dynasol

ZS Elastoemers Co.

LG Chem

Versalis

Sibur

TSRC

Chi Mei

NKNH

Sinopec

CNPC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solution Polymerized Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Companies i

