Single End Cord Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Single end cord is the product of single wire type (polyester, nylon, arylon, glass fiber) processed by dipping, widely used in conveyer belt, hose and tire industries.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Single End Cord in global, including the following market information:
Global Single End Cord Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Single End Cord Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Single End Cord companies in 2021 (%)
The global Single End Cord market was valued at 266.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 342.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyester Cord Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Single End Cord include Mehler, Glanzstoff, Kordsa, SKS Textiles, Tejin, Qingdao Tipont Cord Co., Ltd, Zhejiang Unifull, SANWU TEXTILE CO.,LTD. and Sanlux, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Single End Cord manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Single End Cord Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Single End Cord Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyester Cord
Nylon Cord
Others
Global Single End Cord Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Single End Cord Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Conveyor Belts
Hose
Tire
Global Single End Cord Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Single End Cord Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Single End Cord revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Single End Cord revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Single End Cord sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Single End Cord sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mehler
Glanzstoff
Kordsa
SKS Textiles
Tejin
Qingdao Tipont Cord Co., Ltd
Zhejiang Unifull
SANWU TEXTILE CO.,LTD.
Sanlux
Cordus
Shakti Cords
Wujiang Hongda
Nantong Heming
Shandong Helon Polytex
Shenyang Chenyu
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Single End Cord Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Single End Cord Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Single End Cord Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Single End Cord Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Single End Cord Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Single End Cord Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Single End Cord Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Single End Cord Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Single End Cord Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Single End Cord Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Single End Cord Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Single End Cord Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Single End Cord Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single End Cord Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Single End Cord Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single End Cord Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Single End Cord Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Polyester Cor
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global and United States Single-mode Optical Fiber Patch Cord Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Polyester Single End Cord Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Nylon Single End Cord Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Polyester Single End Cord Market Research Report 2022
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications