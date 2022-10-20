TPU Films Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

TPU film is a versatile substrate material that is extruded from either polyester or polyether, and can be used as a standalone textile or further laminated to surface materials to enhance performance of the finished textile.

TPU film is a high-performance material that possesses the durability of rubber while retaining the physical flexibility found in thermoplastics. It features excellent elasticity, transparency, low-temperature performance and resistance to oil, grease and abrasion. The different base chemical changes the physical performance of the TPU substrate. For example, polyester TPUs provide high resistance to chemical and oils while polyether TPUs offer excellent flexibility and tear resistance. Polycaprolactone TPU substrates are hydrolysis resistant and ideal for applications with prolonged water exposure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of TPU Films in global, including the following market information:

Global TPU Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global TPU Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five TPU Films companies in 2021 (%)

The global TPU Films market was valued at 913.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1227.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyester TPU Films Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of TPU Films include Covestro, SWM, Xionglin, Dingzing, Huntsman, Jiayang, Breathtex, Okura Industrial and Zhejiang Huanlong, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the TPU Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global TPU Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global TPU Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyester TPU Films

Polyether TPU Films

Other

Global TPU Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global TPU Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Medical & Healthcare

Textile, Sports Shoes and Clothing

Other

Global TPU Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global TPU Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies TPU Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies TPU Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies TPU Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies TPU Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Covestro

SWM

Xionglin

Dingzing

Huntsman

Jiayang

Breathtex

Okura Industrial

Zhejiang Huanlong

Jiaxing Nanxiong Polymer

Takeda Sangyo

Dongguan TongLong

Permali Ltd

Taorun TPU

Novotex Italiana SpA

American Polyfilm

Wiman

Polysan

Asher Co., Ltd.

Transcontinental Advanced Coatings

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 TPU Films Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global TPU Films Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global TPU Films Overall Market Size

2.1 Global TPU Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global TPU Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global TPU Films Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top TPU Films Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global TPU Films Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global TPU Films Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global TPU Films Sales by Companies

3.5 Global TPU Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 TPU Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers TPU Films Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 TPU Films Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 TPU Films Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 TPU Films Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global TPU Films Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Polyester TPU Films

4.1.3 Polyether TPU Films

4.1.4 Other

4.2 By Type – Global TPU Films Rev

