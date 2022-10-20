Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Anhydrous hydrofluoric acid also called anhydrous hydrogen fluoride, Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid is a toxic, corrosive, nonflammable, liquefied gas packaged in cylinders under its own vapor pressure of 14.1 psia at 70 ?F.

The gas is colorless, but generates white fumes in moist air.

The reaction with water will produce heat and form very corrosive hydrofluoric acid. It has a repulsive, irritating, acidic odor that usually can be detected at low concentrations.

Direct skin contact can cause severe burns that may not be immediately painful or visible. Inhalation of fumes can lead to inflammation and congestion of the lungs, and circulatory collapse.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) in global, including the following market information:

Global Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) market was valued at 4161.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5274.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Above 99.99% AHF Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) include Honeywell, Solvay, Koura, Derivados del Fl?or, Airproducts, Morita, Sinochem Lantian, Sanmei Chemical and Yingpeng Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Above 99.99% AHF

Above 99.90% AHF

Above 99.70% AHF

Global Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Industry

Mining & Metallurgical

Etching

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Honeywell

Solvay

Koura

Derivados del Fl?or

Airproducts

Morita

Sinochem Lantian

Sanmei Chemical

Yingpeng Chemical

Do-Fluoride Chemicals

Dongyue Group

Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical

Shaowu Huaxin Chemical

Juhua Group

3F

Fubao Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anhydrous Hydrogen Fluoride (AHF) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

