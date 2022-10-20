Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (HPMA), a colorless transparent liquid, is a kind of special methacrylate monomer, which is mainly used in coatings, reactive resins and adhesives.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate in global, including the following market information:

Global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate market was valued at 148.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 145.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -0.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Over 98% HPMA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate include Dow, Evonik, Mitsubishi Chemical, Nippon Shokubai, GEO, Anhui Renxin, Hickory and Fangda Science, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Over 98% HPMA

Over 97% HPMA

Over 96% HPMA

Global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coating

Reactive Resin

Adhesives

Others

Global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow

Evonik

Mitsubishi Chemical

Nippon Shokubai

GEO

Anhui Renxin

Hickory

Fangda Science

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydroxypr

