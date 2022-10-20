Artificial Lightweight Aggregate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Artificial light aggregate include: shale ceramsite, clay ceramsite, expanded perlite.

Industrial waste aggregate include: fly ash ceramsite, expanded slag beads.

Basically, production of artificial aggregate is using the same principle which is mixing of raw materials, agglomeration, hardening or binding of the particles and then further processing like curing and sintering. Desire size of artificial aggregate is obtained according to the application by agglomerate any raw waste materials during the production process of artificial aggregate. A process such as sintering, autoclaving and cold bonding are the general 3 methods to produce artificial aggregate after the mixing of raw materials, agglomeration, hardening or binding of the particles. The common method to obtain a lightweight artificial aggregate is through sintering process.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Lightweight Aggregate in global, including the following market information:

Global Artificial Lightweight Aggregate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Artificial Lightweight Aggregate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Artificial Lightweight Aggregate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Artificial Lightweight Aggregate market was valued at 2116.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2630.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Expanded Clay Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Artificial Lightweight Aggregate include Arcosa, Leca (Saint-Gobain), Holcim Ltd, Boral Limited, Cemex, Liapor, Norlite, Charah Solutions and STALITE Lightweight Aggregate, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Artificial Lightweight Aggregate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Artificial Lightweight Aggregate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Artificial Lightweight Aggregate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Expanded Clay

Expanded Shale and Slate

Sintered Fly Ash

Stone Sludge

Expanded Perlite

Others

Global Artificial Lightweight Aggregate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Artificial Lightweight Aggregate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Structural Purpose

Non-Structural Purpose

Global Artificial Lightweight Aggregate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Artificial Lightweight Aggregate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Artificial Lightweight Aggregate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Artificial Lightweight Aggregate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Artificial Lightweight Aggregate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Artificial Lightweight Aggregate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arcosa

Leca (Saint-Gobain)

Holcim Ltd

Boral Limited

Cemex

Liapor

Norlite

Charah Solutions

STALITE Lightweight Aggregate

Argex

Salt River Materials Group

Utelite Corporation

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Sumitomo Osaka Cement

Taiheiyo Materials

Ube Industries

Fuyo Perlite Co., Ltd

Laterlite Spa

Alfa Aggregates

Dicalite Europe

Dennert Poraver GmbH

Liaver GmbH & co. KG

Buildex

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Artificial Lightweight Aggregate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Artificial Lightweight Aggregate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Artificial Lightweight Aggregate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Artificial Lightweight Aggregate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Artificial Lightweight Aggregate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Artificial Lightweight Aggregate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Artificial Lightweight Aggregate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Artificial Lightweight Aggregate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Artificial Lightweight Aggregate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Artificial Lightweight Aggregate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Artificial Lightweight Aggregate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Artificial Lightweight Aggregate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Artificial Lightweight Aggregate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Artificial Lightweight Aggregate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Artificial

