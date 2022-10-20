Global Aluminum Sol Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Aluminum sol is translucent and yellowish liquid.It is a relatively stable colloidal solution in which the hydrated alumina gel is dispersed into dozens to hundreds of nano-sized particles under the action of stabilizer.Center of alumina sol particles (Al?O ?·nH2O) highly fragmented and further dehydration can be activated alumina particles, has the high surface energy and chemical activity, and relatively easy to generate new alumina composite and related components.Alumina sol can be widely used in petrochemical catalysts, aluminum silicate fiber and high temperature resistant materials such as ceramic forming binder, pottery and porcelain enamel glaze additive, velvet and electrostatic knitted velvet flocking of antistatic agent, fabric and fiber processing and film former and antistatic agent, precision casting of aluminum oxide casting materials, paints and coatings of emulsifier and stabilizer, paper surface treatment agent, greenhouses antifoggant, waterproofing agent, etc.Catalysts accounted for 82.76% of the total.

In China, Aluminum Sol key players include Yueyang Baling Fine Chemical Co., Ltd, Hunan Xinpeng Petrochemical Co. Ltd, Jiarun Chemical Technology, Zibo Jinqi Petrochemical, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share nearly 85%.

Central China is the largest market, with a share about 75%, followed by East China, and South China, both have a share about 20 percent.

In terms of product, Micron Grade Aluminum Sol is the largest segment, with a share over 95%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Catalyst, followed by High Temperature Material, Aluminosilicate Fibre, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Aluminum Sol Market

In 2020, the global Aluminum Sol market size was US$ XX million and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

Global Aluminum Sol Scope and Market Size

Aluminum Sol market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum Sol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Aluminum Sol market is segmented into

Micron Grade Aluminum Sol

Nanoscale Aluminum Sol

Segment by Application, the Aluminum Sol market is segmented into

Catalyst

High Temperature Material

Aluminosilicate Fibre

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Aluminum Sol Market Share Analysis

Aluminum Sol market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Aluminum Sol product introduction, recent developments, Aluminum Sol sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Hunan Xinpeng Petrochemical Co. Ltd

Jiarun Chemical Technology

Zibo Jinqi Petrochemical

Asia Pasific Aohua Petrochemical Auxiliaries

Zibo JInqi Petrochemical

Chemexis

Wanjing New Material

Yueyang Baling Fine Chemical Co., Ltd

