Anti-Static Compound Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Higher Alcohol Sulfuric Acid Ester Salt Anionic
Quaternary Ammonium Salt Type Cationic Surfactant
Betaine Amphoteric Surfactant
Polyethylene Glycol Fatty Acid Ester Nonionic
Segment by Application
PP
PE
ABS
PMMA
Others
By Company
Innospec
Dorf Ketal
BASF
Crucible Chemical Co.
ArtUSA Noise Control Products
Indium Corporation
Van Westrum Corp.
AGC Chemicals Americas, Inc.
Clean Plast Purge Compounds
Schafco Packaging Company
Four Star Chemical
Accurate Color & Compounding, Inc.
Bystat International
Dow Chemical Company
Peacock Colors Inc.
Creative Materials, Inc.
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Anti-Static Compound Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Anti-Static Compound
1.2 Anti-Static Compound Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Anti-Static Compound Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Higher Alcohol Sulfuric Acid Ester Salt Anionic
1.2.3 Quaternary Ammonium Salt Type Cationic Surfactant
1.2.4 Betaine Amphoteric Surfactant
1.2.5 Polyethylene Glycol Fatty Acid Ester Nonionic
1.3 Anti-Static Compound Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Anti-Static Compound Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 PP
1.3.3 PE
1.3.4 ABS
1.3.5 PMMA
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Anti-Static Compound Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Anti-Static Compound Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Anti-Static Compound Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Anti-Static Compound Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Anti-Static Compound Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Anti-Static Compound Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Anti-Static Compound Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Anti-Static Compound Estimates and Forecasts (2017
