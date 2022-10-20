Super Amphiphobic Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Superamphiphobicity is?an effect where surface roughness and surface chemistry combine to generate surfaces which are both superhydrophobic and superoleophobic, i.e., contact angles (?CA) greater than 150? along with low contact angle hysteresis (CAH) not only towards probing water but also for low-surface-tension
This report contains market size and forecasts of Super Amphiphobic Coating in global, including the following market information:
Global Super Amphiphobic Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Super Amphiphobic Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)
Global top five Super Amphiphobic Coating companies in 2021 (%)
The global Super Amphiphobic Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chemical Etching and Precipitation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Super Amphiphobic Coating include HAIZHIHUI, ShanDong Xinna Supersparse New Material Co., Ltd., Yantai Pushu Nano New Materials Co., Ltd. and Lanzhou Institute of Chemistry, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Super Amphiphobic Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Super Amphiphobic Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Super Amphiphobic Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Chemical Etching and Precipitation
Spin Coating Dip Coating
Sol-Gel Method
Plasma Technologies
Global Super Amphiphobic Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Super Amphiphobic Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical Industry
National Defense
Others
Global Super Amphiphobic Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)
Global Super Amphiphobic Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Super Amphiphobic Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Super Amphiphobic Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Super Amphiphobic Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)
Key companies Super Amphiphobic Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
HAIZHIHUI
ShanDong Xinna Supersparse New Material Co., Ltd.
Yantai Pushu Nano New Materials Co., Ltd.
Lanzhou Institute of Chemistry
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Super Amphiphobic Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Super Amphiphobic Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Super Amphiphobic Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Super Amphiphobic Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Super Amphiphobic Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Super Amphiphobic Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Super Amphiphobic Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Super Amphiphobic Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Super Amphiphobic Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Super Amphiphobic Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Super Amphiphobic Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Super Amphiphobic Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Super Amphiphobic Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Super Amphiphobic Coating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Super Amphiphobic Coating Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Super Amphiphobic Coatin
