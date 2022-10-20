Chelated Trace Mineral Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Chelated feed trace minerals are also recognized as organic trace minerals, which are used in the feed industry. These minerals are essential in less quantity and play a significant role in the growth and performance enhancement of the animals. The chelation of the trace minerals helps to boost the availability of these nutrients to animals and leads to easy absorption whereas improving the performance of the livestock. The growing awareness among the consumers about the benefits of chelated trace minerals has increased the demand for these trace minerals.The chelated feed trace minerals market has observed substantial growth due to the demand for high-quality animal-based products. Also, rising awareness about precision nutrition techniques to improve the quality of meat delivers a huge market opportunity for the main players operating in the chelated feed trace minerals market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chelated Trace Mineral in global, including the following market information:

Global Chelated Trace Mineral Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Chelated Trace Mineral Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Chelated Trace Mineral companies in 2021 (%)

The global Chelated Trace Mineral market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Dry Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chelated Trace Mineral include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, BASF SE, Kemin Industries, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nutreco N.V., DLG Group, InVivo NSA and Bluestar Adisseo and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Chelated Trace Mineral manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chelated Trace Mineral Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Chelated Trace Mineral Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Dry

Liquid

Global Chelated Trace Mineral Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Chelated Trace Mineral Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Global Chelated Trace Mineral Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Chelated Trace Mineral Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chelated Trace Mineral revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chelated Trace Mineral revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chelated Trace Mineral sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Chelated Trace Mineral sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Incorporated

BASF SE

Kemin Industries

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Nutreco N.V.

DLG Group

InVivo NSA

Bluestar Adisseo

Alltech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Chelated Trace Mineral Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Chelated Trace Mineral Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Chelated Trace Mineral Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Chelated Trace Mineral Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Chelated Trace Mineral Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Chelated Trace Mineral Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Chelated Trace Mineral Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Chelated Trace Mineral Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Chelated Trace Mineral Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Chelated Trace Mineral Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Chelated Trace Mineral Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chelated Trace Mineral Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Chelated Trace Mineral Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chelated Trace Mineral Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chelated Trace Mineral Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chelated Trace Mineral Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

