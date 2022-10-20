Degradable Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photodegradable plastic is made of oil-based polymers, which when exposed to sunlight breaks by weakening of bonds. In addition, it contains a chemical additive, which absorbs light and attacks the polymer and breaks the bonds. Biodegradable plastics are made from oil or from plant-based products that are attacked by bacteria, fungi, or other microorganisms, which help plastics to degrade.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Degradable Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Degradable Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Degradable Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Degradable Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Degradable Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polylactic Acid (PLA) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Degradable Materials include Metabolix, BASF, Corbion (PURAC), Natureworks, Biome Technologies, Mitsubishi Chemical, Plantic Technologies, Bio-On and Meredian and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Degradable Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Degradable Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Degradable Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

PHBV

Others

Global Degradable Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Degradable Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Electronics Packaging

Others

Global Degradable Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Degradable Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Degradable Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Degradable Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Degradable Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Degradable Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Metabolix

BASF

Corbion (PURAC)

Natureworks

Biome Technologies

Mitsubishi Chemical

Plantic Technologies

Bio-On

Meredian

Tianan Biologic Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Degradable Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Degradable Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Degradable Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Degradable Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Degradable Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Degradable Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Degradable Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Degradable Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Degradable Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Degradable Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Degradable Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Degradable Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Degradable Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Degradable Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Degradable Materials Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Degradable Materials Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

