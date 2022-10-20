Automotive Grade Pearlescent Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive-grade pearlescent material is a pearlescent material with high weather resistance achieved through multi-layer coating technology and special surface treatment process. The automotive-grade pearlescent material has extremely high optical refractive index, pearlescent effect and viewing angle flashing effect. It has passed the rigorous artificial aging test, paint film adhesion, cross-cut knife detection and other procedures, and has the advantages of moisture resistance, high temperature resistance, corrosion resistance, etc. High weather resistance and environmental protection performance, mainly used in automotive coatings (automotive original OEM paint, high-grade refinish paint), exterior wall coatings, other weather-resistant coatings (metal fluorocarbon paint, coil paint, etc.).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Grade Pearlescent Material in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Grade Pearlescent Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Grade Pearlescent Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Automotive Grade Pearlescent Material companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Grade Pearlescent Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pearl White Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Grade Pearlescent Material include Merck Group, BASF SE, CQV, NIHON KOKEN KOGYO, DIC Corporation, Altana, RIKA Technology, Nihon Koken Kogyo and Kolortek, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Grade Pearlescent Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Grade Pearlescent Material Market, by Color, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Automotive Grade Pearlescent Material Market Segment Percentages, by Color, 2021 (%)

Pearl White

Pearl Pink

Others

Global Automotive Grade Pearlescent Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Automotive Grade Pearlescent Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Global Automotive Grade Pearlescent Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Automotive Grade Pearlescent Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Grade Pearlescent Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Grade Pearlescent Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Grade Pearlescent Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Automotive Grade Pearlescent Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Merck Group

BASF SE

CQV

NIHON KOKEN KOGYO

DIC Corporation

Altana

RIKA Technology

Kolortek

OXEN New Materials

Fujian Kuncai Material Technology

CHESIR

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Grade Pearlescent Material Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Color

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Grade Pearlescent Material Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Grade Pearlescent Material Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Grade Pearlescent Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Grade Pearlescent Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Grade Pearlescent Material Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Grade Pearlescent Material Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Grade Pearlescent Material Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Grade Pearlescent Material Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Grade Pearlescent Material Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Grade Pearlescent Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Grade Pearlescent Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automotive Grade Pearlescent Material Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Grade Pearlescent Material P

