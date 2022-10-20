Polysulfone Plastic Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Polysulfones are a family of high performance thermoplastics. These polymers are known for their toughness and stability at high temperatures. Technically used polysulfones contain an aryl-SO2-aryl subunit. Due to the high cost of raw materials and processing, polysulfones are used in specialty applications and often are a superior replacement for polycarbonates.Three polysulfones are used industrially, these are polysulfone (PSU), polyethersulfone (PES) and polyphenylene sulfone (PPSU). They can be used in the temperature range from -100 to +200 ?C and are used for electrical equipment, in vehicle construction and medical technology.They are composed of para-linked aromatics, sulfonyl groups and ether groups and partly also alkyl groups. Polysulfones have outstanding resistance to heat and oxidation, hydrolysis resistance to aqueous and alkaline media and good electrical properties.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polysulfone Plastic in global, including the following market information:
Global Polysulfone Plastic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polysulfone Plastic Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)
Global top five Polysulfone Plastic companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polysulfone Plastic market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PSU Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polysulfone Plastic include BASF, Solvay, Sumitomo Chemical, JINLAN, Guangdong Youju Advanced New Materials Co., Ltd., Changchun Jida Special Plastic Engineering Research Co., Ltd., Shandong Horan, Shandong Rainbow and Trident Plastics, Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polysulfone Plastic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polysulfone Plastic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Polysulfone Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PSU
PES
PPSU
Global Polysulfone Plastic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Polysulfone Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical Equipment
Exhaust Gas Recovery
Food Processing
Global Polysulfone Plastic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Polysulfone Plastic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polysulfone Plastic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polysulfone Plastic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polysulfone Plastic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)
Key companies Polysulfone Plastic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Solvay
Sumitomo Chemical
JINLAN
Guangdong Youju Advanced New Materials Co., Ltd.
Changchun Jida Special Plastic Engineering Research Co., Ltd.
Shandong Horan
Shandong Rainbow
Trident Plastics, Inc
Applied Plastics Co., Inc.
E & T Plastics Mfg. Co., Inc.
Redwood Plastics and Rubber
CS Hyde Company
National Plastics & Seals, Inc.
Ensinger Penn Fibre, Inc.
AON3D
Mica-Tron Products Corp.
W.R. Kershaw, Inc
Vanderveer Industrial Plastics, LLC
PolyClean Technologies, Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polysulfone Plastic Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polysulfone Plastic Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polysulfone Plastic Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polysulfone Plastic Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polysulfone Plastic Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polysulfone Plastic Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polysulfone Plastic Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polysulfone Plastic Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polysulfone Plastic Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polysulfone Plastic Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polysulfone Plastic Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polysulfone Plastic Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polysulfone Plastic Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polysulfone Plastic Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polysulfone Plastic Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polysulfone Plastic Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Polysulfone P
