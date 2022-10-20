MIM Binder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Binder is the core of MIM technology, and an important difference between MIM and conventional powder metallurgy methods is the high binder content. The main function of the binder is to act as a carrier for the flow of bonded metal powder particles and to maintain the shape of the workpiece after molding.

This report contains market size and forecasts of MIM Binder in global, including the following market information:

Global MIM Binder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global MIM Binder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five MIM Binder companies in 2021 (%)

The global MIM Binder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Paraffin Based Binder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of MIM Binder include POLYPLASTICS, DuPont, Yunnan Yuntianhua, Dongguan Qiangxuan Plastic, Dongguan Jingtian Plastic Technology, Shanghai Susuchang Material Technology, Dongguan Qisheng Plastic Materials Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Jinfengtai Polymer Materials Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Baoxuan Technology Co., Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the MIM Binder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global MIM Binder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global MIM Binder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Paraffin Based Binder

Oil Based Binder

Global MIM Binder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global MIM Binder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aviation Industry

Automotive Industry

Electronics Industry

Military Industry

Medical Industry

Others

Global MIM Binder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global MIM Binder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies MIM Binder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies MIM Binder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies MIM Binder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies MIM Binder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

POLYPLASTICS

DuPont

Yunnan Yuntianhua

Dongguan Qiangxuan Plastic

Dongguan Jingtian Plastic Technology

Shanghai Susuchang Material Technology

Dongguan Qisheng Plastic Materials Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Jinfengtai Polymer Materials Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Baoxuan Technology Co., Ltd.

Yongzhou Fangyuan New Material

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 MIM Binder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global MIM Binder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global MIM Binder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global MIM Binder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global MIM Binder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global MIM Binder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top MIM Binder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global MIM Binder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global MIM Binder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global MIM Binder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global MIM Binder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 MIM Binder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers MIM Binder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 MIM Binder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 MIM Binder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 MIM Binder Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global MIM Binder Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Paraffin Based Binder

4.1.3 Oil Based Binder

4.2 By Type – Global MIM Binder Revenue

