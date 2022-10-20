MIM Binder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Binder is the core of MIM technology, and an important difference between MIM and conventional powder metallurgy methods is the high binder content. The main function of the binder is to act as a carrier for the flow of bonded metal powder particles and to maintain the shape of the workpiece after molding.
This report contains market size and forecasts of MIM Binder in global, including the following market information:
Global MIM Binder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global MIM Binder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five MIM Binder companies in 2021 (%)
The global MIM Binder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Paraffin Based Binder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of MIM Binder include POLYPLASTICS, DuPont, Yunnan Yuntianhua, Dongguan Qiangxuan Plastic, Dongguan Jingtian Plastic Technology, Shanghai Susuchang Material Technology, Dongguan Qisheng Plastic Materials Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Jinfengtai Polymer Materials Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Baoxuan Technology Co., Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the MIM Binder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global MIM Binder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global MIM Binder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Paraffin Based Binder
Oil Based Binder
Global MIM Binder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global MIM Binder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aviation Industry
Automotive Industry
Electronics Industry
Military Industry
Medical Industry
Others
Global MIM Binder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global MIM Binder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies MIM Binder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies MIM Binder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies MIM Binder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies MIM Binder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
POLYPLASTICS
DuPont
Yunnan Yuntianhua
Dongguan Qiangxuan Plastic
Dongguan Jingtian Plastic Technology
Shanghai Susuchang Material Technology
Dongguan Qisheng Plastic Materials Co., Ltd.
Shenzhen Jinfengtai Polymer Materials Co., Ltd.
Shenzhen Baoxuan Technology Co., Ltd.
Yongzhou Fangyuan New Material
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 MIM Binder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global MIM Binder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global MIM Binder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global MIM Binder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global MIM Binder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global MIM Binder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top MIM Binder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global MIM Binder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global MIM Binder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global MIM Binder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global MIM Binder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 MIM Binder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers MIM Binder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 MIM Binder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 MIM Binder Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 MIM Binder Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global MIM Binder Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Paraffin Based Binder
4.1.3 Oil Based Binder
4.2 By Type – Global MIM Binder Revenue
