Medical Coatings For Implants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical device coatings provide beneficial properties to medical devices, including flexibility, lubricity, antimicrobial, drug-eluting, biocompatibility, and thromboresistance. The demand for medical device coatings has vastly increased among the manufacturers of catheters, stents, cardiac arrest devices, epidural probes, guide wires, feeding tubes, and other devices inserted in the human body.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Coatings For Implants in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Coatings For Implants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medical Coatings For Implants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Medical Coatings For Implants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Coatings For Implants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hydroxyapatite (HA) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Coatings For Implants include Himed, Hydromer, DOT GmbH, Lincotek Group S.p.A, Medicoat AG, CAM Bioceramics B.V., APS Materials, Inc., Biovac and TeroLab Surface Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Coatings For Implants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Coatings For Implants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Medical Coatings For Implants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hydroxyapatite (HA)
Titanium Plasma Spray
Nanoparticle
Others
Global Medical Coatings For Implants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Medical Coatings For Implants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Orthopedic Implant Screws
Dental Implants
Cardiovascular Implants
Others
Global Medical Coatings For Implants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Medical Coatings For Implants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Coatings For Implants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Coatings For Implants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Medical Coatings For Implants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Medical Coatings For Implants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Himed
Hydromer
DOT GmbH
Lincotek Group S.p.A
Medicoat AG
CAM Bioceramics B.V.
APS Materials, Inc.
Biovac
TeroLab Surface Group
ENS Technology
Accentus Medical
Orchid MPS Holdings, LLC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Coatings For Implants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Coatings For Implants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Coatings For Implants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Coatings For Implants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Coatings For Implants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Coatings For Implants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Coatings For Implants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Coatings For Implants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Coatings For Implants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Coatings For Implants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Coatings For Implants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Coatings For Implants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Coatings For Implants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Coatings For Implants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Coatings For Implants Companies
