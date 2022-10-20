PEG Lipids Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
PEG lipids, also known as PEGylated lipids are a class of PEG derivatives that are attached to a lipid moiety such as DMG or DSPE. PEG lipid has been used extensively to improve circulation times for liposome encapsulated (LNP) drugs and reduce non-specific uptakes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of PEG Lipids in Global, including the following market information:
Global PEG Lipids Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global PEG Lipids market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0.95 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PEG Lipids include Nippon Fine Chemical, NOF Group, JenKem, Xiamen Sinopeg, BroadPharm, Biopharma PEG Scientific, Croda International Plc, CD Bioparticles and Creative PEGWorks. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PEG Lipids companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PEG Lipids Market, by Purity, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global PEG Lipids Market Segment Percentages, by Purity, 2021 (%)
0.95
0.99
Others
Global PEG Lipids Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global PEG Lipids Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Vaccine Production
Scientific Research
Global PEG Lipids Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global PEG Lipids Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PEG Lipids revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PEG Lipids revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nippon Fine Chemical
NOF Group
JenKem
Xiamen Sinopeg
BroadPharm
Biopharma PEG Scientific
Croda International Plc
CD Bioparticles
Creative PEGWorks
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PEG Lipids Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Purity
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PEG Lipids Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PEG Lipids Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PEG Lipids Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PEG Lipids Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PEG Lipids Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PEG Lipids Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PEG Lipids Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 PEG Lipids Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies PEG Lipids Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PEG Lipids Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 PEG Lipids Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PEG Lipids Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Purity – Global PEG Lipids Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 0.95
4.1.3 0.99
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Purity
