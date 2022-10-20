Global Iron (Ferrous Sulfate) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Ferrous sulfate heptahydrate, commonly known as copperas, is a green, water soluble, acidic salt, usually produced during the manufacture of TiO2. When dried, ferrous sulfate heptahydrate turns into ferrous sulfate thermal monohydrate.

Global Iron (Ferrous Sulfate) key players include Venator Materials, Lomon Billions Group, Kronos, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share about 40%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 50%, followed by Europe, and North America, both have a share about 45 percent.

In terms of product, Technical Grade is the largest segment, with a share about 90%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Iron Oxide Pigment, followed by Water Treatment, Cement, Feed, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Iron (Ferrous Sulfate) Market

In 2020, the global Iron (Ferrous Sulfate) market size was US$ 328 million and it is expected to reach US$ 345.1 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 0.9% during 2021-2027.

Global Iron (Ferrous Sulfate) Scope and Market Size

Iron (Ferrous Sulfate) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Iron (Ferrous Sulfate) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Iron (Ferrous Sulfate) market is segmented into

Segment by Application, the Iron (Ferrous Sulfate) market is segmented into

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

Competitive Landscape and Iron (Ferrous Sulfate) Market Share Analysis

Iron (Ferrous Sulfate) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Iron (Ferrous Sulfate) product introduction, recent developments, Iron (Ferrous Sulfate) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

