Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material in global, including the following market information:
Global Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rare Earth Permanent Magnetic Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material include Hitachi Metals Group, Shin-Etsu, TDK, VAC, Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech, Ningbo Yunsheng, Yantai Dongxing Magnetic Materials, JL MAG Rare-Earth and Yantai Zhenghai Magnetic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Rare Earth Permanent Magnetic Material
Rare Earth Giant Magnetostrictive Material
Rare Earth Magnetic Refrigeration Material
Global Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Computer
New Energy Vehicles
Wind Power Generation
Information Communication
Energy Saving Appliances
Global Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hitachi Metals Group
Shin-Etsu
TDK
VAC
Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech
Ningbo Yunsheng
Yantai Dongxing Magnetic Materials
JL MAG Rare-Earth
Yantai Zhenghai Magnetic
Jingci Material Science
AT&M
Innuovo Magnetics
SGM
Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry
Grinm Advanced Materials
Earth- Panda
Magsuper
Daido Electronics
Tianhe Magnetics Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Players in Global Market
