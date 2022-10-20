3D Printed Elastomer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of 3D Printed Elastomer in global, including the following market information:
Global 3D Printed Elastomer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global 3D Printed Elastomer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five 3D Printed Elastomer companies in 2021 (%)
The global 3D Printed Elastomer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Thermoplastic Polyurethane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 3D Printed Elastomer include BASF SE, 3D SYSTEMS, CARBON, HENKEL, FORMLABS, STRATASYS, EVONIK INDUSTRIES, ARKEMA and MATERIALISE NV, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 3D Printed Elastomer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 3D Printed Elastomer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global 3D Printed Elastomer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Thermoplastic Polyurethane
Thermoplastic Vulcanizates
Styrene Butadiene Rubber
Other
Global 3D Printed Elastomer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global 3D Printed Elastomer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Car
Consumer Goods
Medical/Dental
Aerospace & Defense
Other
Global 3D Printed Elastomer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global 3D Printed Elastomer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 3D Printed Elastomer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 3D Printed Elastomer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies 3D Printed Elastomer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies 3D Printed Elastomer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF SE
3D SYSTEMS
CARBON
HENKEL
FORMLABS
STRATASYS
EVONIK INDUSTRIES
ARKEMA
MATERIALISE NV
PROTO LABS
EOS GMBH ELECTRO OPTICAL SYSTEMS
EXONE
ZORTRAX
HP DEVELOPMENT COMPANY
DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY
LANXESS
VOXELJET
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 3D Printed Elastomer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 3D Printed Elastomer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 3D Printed Elastomer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 3D Printed Elastomer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 3D Printed Elastomer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global 3D Printed Elastomer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 3D Printed Elastomer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 3D Printed Elastomer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 3D Printed Elastomer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global 3D Printed Elastomer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global 3D Printed Elastomer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 3D Printed Elastomer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers 3D Printed Elastomer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D Printed Elastomer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 3D Printed Elastomer Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D Printed Elastomer Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
