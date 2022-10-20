Packing Desiccants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Packing Desiccants in global, including the following market information:
Global Packing Desiccants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Packing Desiccants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Packing Desiccants companies in 2021 (%)
The global Packing Desiccants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silica Gel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Packing Desiccants include Clariant, Chunwang, Super Dry, Absortech, DingXing Industry, Shanghai Yixuan, YUEJI, Aquadry and FUJIGEL SANGYO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Packing Desiccants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Packing Desiccants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Packing Desiccants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Silica Gel
Molecular Sieve
Clay Desiccant
Other
Global Packing Desiccants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Packing Desiccants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food
Electronics
Others
Global Packing Desiccants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Packing Desiccants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Packing Desiccants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Packing Desiccants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Packing Desiccants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Packing Desiccants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Clariant
Chunwang
Super Dry
Absortech
DingXing Industry
Shanghai Yixuan
YUEJI
Aquadry
FUJIGEL SANGYO
Tianjin Tianshengxingye
SORBEAD India
Shenzhen Absorb King
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Packing Desiccants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Packing Desiccants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Packing Desiccants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Packing Desiccants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Packing Desiccants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Packing Desiccants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Packing Desiccants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Packing Desiccants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Packing Desiccants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Packing Desiccants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Packing Desiccants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Packing Desiccants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Packing Desiccants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Packing Desiccants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Packing Desiccants Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Packing Desiccants Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Packing Desiccants Market Siz
