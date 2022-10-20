Recycled PET Fiber Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Recycled PET Fiber market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Recycled PET Fiber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Recycled PET Filament

Recycled PET Staple Fiber

Segment by Application

Apparel and Fashion

Home Furnishing

Filtration

Construction

Automotive

Others

By Company

Unifi

Martex Fiber

JB ECOTEX

Inocycle

Nirmal Fibres

Komal Fibers

Jiangyin Chemical Fiber

Aquafil

Weifang Haotian Chemical Fiber

Ningbo Dafa Chemical Fiber

Shanghai Polytex

Zhejiang Haili Envieromental

Cixi Xingke Chemical Fiber

Zhejiang Jiaren New Materials

Hangzhou Huaerli Chemical Fiber

Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

Guangdong Qiusheng

Fujian Baichuan

Suzhou Bausda Chemical Fiber

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Recycled PET Fiber Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Recycled PET Fiber Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Recycled PET Filament

1.2.3 Recycled PET Staple Fiber

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Recycled PET Fiber Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Apparel and Fashion

1.3.3 Home Furnishing

1.3.4 Filtration

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Automotive

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Recycled PET Fiber Production

2.1 Global Recycled PET Fiber Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Recycled PET Fiber Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Recycled PET Fiber Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Recycled PET Fiber Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Recycled PET Fiber Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Recycled PET Fiber Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Recycled PET Fiber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Recycled PET Fiber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Recycled PET Fiber Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Recycled PET Fiber Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Recycled PET Fiber Sales by Region (2017-2022)



