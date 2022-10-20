High Heat Resistant ABS Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
High Heat Resistant ABS market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Heat Resistant ABS market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
High Heat Resistant
Super High Heat Resistant
Segment by Application
Automotive Use
Industrial Use
Household Appliances
High-end Consumer Electronics
Others
By Company
INEOS Styrolution
LG Chem
Chi Mei
ELIX Polymers (Sinochem)
SABIC
Toray
Lotte Advanced Materials
Trinseo
CNPC
Formosa Chemicals
Techno-UMG (JSR)
SAX Polymers Industries
Versalis
KUMHO-SUNNY
KKPC
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 High Heat Resistant ABS Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global High Heat Resistant ABS Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 High Heat Resistant
1.2.3 Super High Heat Resistant
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global High Heat Resistant ABS Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive Use
1.3.3 Industrial Use
1.3.4 Household Appliances
1.3.5 High-end Consumer Electronics
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global High Heat Resistant ABS Production
2.1 Global High Heat Resistant ABS Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global High Heat Resistant ABS Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global High Heat Resistant ABS Production by Region
2.3.1 Global High Heat Resistant ABS Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global High Heat Resistant ABS Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global High Heat Resistant ABS Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global High Heat Resistant ABS Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global High Heat Resistant ABS Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global High Heat Resistant ABS Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global High Heat Resistant ABS Sales by Region
3.4
