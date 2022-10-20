Uncategorized

High Heat Resistant ABS Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

High Heat Resistant ABS market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Heat Resistant ABS market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

High Heat Resistant

Super High Heat Resistant

Segment by Application

Automotive Use

Industrial Use

Household Appliances

High-end Consumer Electronics

Others

By Company

INEOS Styrolution

LG Chem

Chi Mei

ELIX Polymers (Sinochem)

SABIC

Toray

Lotte Advanced Materials

Trinseo

CNPC

Formosa Chemicals

Techno-UMG (JSR)

SAX Polymers Industries

Versalis

KUMHO-SUNNY

KKPC

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 High Heat Resistant ABS Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global High Heat Resistant ABS Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 High Heat Resistant
1.2.3 Super High Heat Resistant
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global High Heat Resistant ABS Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive Use
1.3.3 Industrial Use
1.3.4 Household Appliances
1.3.5 High-end Consumer Electronics
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global High Heat Resistant ABS Production
2.1 Global High Heat Resistant ABS Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global High Heat Resistant ABS Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global High Heat Resistant ABS Production by Region
2.3.1 Global High Heat Resistant ABS Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global High Heat Resistant ABS Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global High Heat Resistant ABS Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global High Heat Resistant ABS Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global High Heat Resistant ABS Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global High Heat Resistant ABS Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global High Heat Resistant ABS Sales by Region
3.4

 

