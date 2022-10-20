Aluminum Plates Market Size, Manufacturers 2021-2027

This report studies the Aluminum Plates market. Aluminum plate, aluminum from 0.008 inches to less than 0.25 inches thick is considered sheet. Thinner aluminum is foil and aluminum 0.250 inches and thicker is plate. In this report, the statistics data is aluminum plate with over 0.250 inches thickness.

Global Aluminum Plates key players include Constellium, Nanshan Aluminum, Mingtai Al, Kaiser Aluminum, Alcoa, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 50%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by Europe, with a share about 30 percent. In terms of product, 5XXX is the largest segment, with a share about 30%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Aerospace & Defense, followed by Railway & Shipping Industry, Mechanical Engineering or Mold, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Aluminum Plates Market

In 2020, the global Aluminum Plates market size was US$ 6615 million and it is expected to reach US$ 8903.1 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2027.

Global Aluminum Plates Scope and Market Size

Aluminum Plates market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aluminum Plates market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Aluminum Plates market is segmented into

2XXX

5XXX

6XXX

7XXX

8XXX

Others(1XXX 3XXX)

Segment by Application, the Aluminum Plates market is segmented into

Aerospace and Defense

Mechanical Engineering or Mold

Railway & Shipping Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Aluminum Plates Market Share Analysis

Aluminum Plates market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Aluminum Plates product introduction, recent developments, Aluminum Plates sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Constellium

Kaiser Aluminum

Alcoa

Aleris

Hulamin

Kobelco

Vimetco

Furukawa-Sky

AMAG

KUMZ

Nippon Light Metal

GLEICH GmbH

Alimex

Nanshan Aluminum

Mingtai Al

Chalco

Alnan Aluminium

Jingmei Aluminium

