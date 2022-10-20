Uncategorized

Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

6N

Others

Segment by Application

Semiconductor Industry

Photovoltaic Industry

By Company

Entegris

Linde plc

Versum Materials

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Solvay

Nata Opto-electronic

Shanghai GenTech

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 6N
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Semiconductor Industry
1.3.3 Photovoltaic Industry
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Production
2.1 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Sales by Region
3

 

