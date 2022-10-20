Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
6N
Others
Segment by Application
Semiconductor Industry
Photovoltaic Industry
By Company
Entegris
Linde plc
Versum Materials
Taiyo Nippon Sanso
Solvay
Nata Opto-electronic
Shanghai GenTech
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 6N
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Semiconductor Industry
1.3.3 Photovoltaic Industry
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Production
2.1 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Sales by Region
3
