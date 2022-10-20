Water-based Defoaming Agent Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Water-based Defoaming Agent market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water-based Defoaming Agent market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Non-silicon
Silicone Polyether
Others
Segment by Application
Pulp & Paper
Oil & Gas
Paints & Coatings
Water Treatment
Food & Beverages
Detergents
Pharmaceuticals
Textiles
Others
By Company
BASF
Evonik Industries
Air Products
Wacker Chemie
DOW
Ecolab
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Ashland
Kemira
Elementis
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Water-based Defoaming Agent Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Water-based Defoaming Agent Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Non-silicon
1.2.3 Silicone Polyether
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Water-based Defoaming Agent Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pulp & Paper
1.3.3 Oil & Gas
1.3.4 Paints & Coatings
1.3.5 Water Treatment
1.3.6 Food & Beverages
1.3.7 Detergents
1.3.8 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.9 Textiles
1.3.10 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Water-based Defoaming Agent Production
2.1 Global Water-based Defoaming Agent Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Water-based Defoaming Agent Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Water-based Defoaming Agent Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Water-based Defoaming Agent Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Water-based Defoaming Agent Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Water-based Defoaming Agent Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Water-based Defoaming Agent Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Water-based Defoaming Agent Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
