Global Distilled Palm Methyl Ester (DPME) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Distilled Palm Methyl Ester (DPME) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Distilled Palm Methyl Ester (DPME) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Crude Palm Oil (CPO) Source
Palm Kernel Oil (PKO) Source
Segment by Application
Fatty Alcohols
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Food Industry
Lubricant & Additives
Solvent/Co-Solvent
Others
By Company
Wilmar
Procter & Gamble Company
Carotino Group
KLK OLEO
Musim Mas Group
Timur OleoChemicals
CREMER
Emery Oleochemicals Group
Jingu Group
Vantage
PMC Biogenix
Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad
Production by Region
Southeast Asia
North America
Europe
China
South America
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Distilled Palm Methyl Ester (DPME) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Distilled Palm Methyl Ester (DPME) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Crude Palm Oil (CPO) Source
1.2.3 Palm Kernel Oil (PKO) Source
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Distilled Palm Methyl Ester (DPME) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Fatty Alcohols
1.3.3 Personal Care & Cosmetics
1.3.4 Food Industry
1.3.5 Lubricant & Additives
1.3.6 Solvent/Co-Solvent
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Distilled Palm Methyl Ester (DPME) Production
2.1 Global Distilled Palm Methyl Ester (DPME) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Distilled Palm Methyl Ester (DPME) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Distilled Palm Methyl Ester (DPME) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Distilled Palm Methyl Ester (DPME) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Distilled Palm Methyl Ester (DPME) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 Southeast Asia
2.5 North America
2.6 Europe
2.7 China
2.8 South America
3 Global Distilled Palm Methyl Ester (DPME) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Distilled Palm Methyl Ester (DPME) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Distilled Palm Methy
