Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Bromine Content 1.9%

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/173457/brominated-isobutyleneisoprene-rubber-market-2028-100

Bromine Content 2.0%

Bromine Content 2.1%

Others

Segment by Application

Tires

Pharmaceutical Stoppers

Vibration-absorptive Materials

Others

By Company

ExxonMobil

Lanxess

PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim

JSR

Sibur

Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material

Panjin Heyun Group

Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo)

Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/173457/brominated-isobutyleneisoprene-rubber-market-2028-100

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Bromine Content 1.9%

1.2.3 Bromine Content 2.0%

1.2.4 Bromine Content 2.1%

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Tires

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Stoppers

1.3.4 Vibration-absorptive Materials

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Production

2.1 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Sales Est

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/173457/brominated-isobutyleneisoprene-rubber-market-2028-100

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/