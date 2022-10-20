Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Bromine Content 1.9%
Bromine Content 2.0%
Bromine Content 2.1%
Others
Segment by Application
Tires
Pharmaceutical Stoppers
Vibration-absorptive Materials
Others
By Company
ExxonMobil
Lanxess
PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim
JSR
Sibur
Sinopec Beijing Yanshan
Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material
Panjin Heyun Group
Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo)
Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Bromine Content 1.9%
1.2.3 Bromine Content 2.0%
1.2.4 Bromine Content 2.1%
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Tires
1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Stoppers
1.3.4 Vibration-absorptive Materials
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Production
2.1 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Brominated Isobutylene-Isoprene Rubber (BIIR) Sales Est
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/