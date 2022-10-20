Global Palm Kernel Meal Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Palm Kernel Meal market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Palm Kernel Meal market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Mechanical Extraction

Solvent Extraction

Segment by Application

Feed Industry

Others

By Company

FGV Holdings

IOI Group

Wilmar International

Sime Darby Plantation

RGE Group

Golden Agri Resources

Musim Mas

Astra Agro Lestari

Genting Plantations

First Resources

KLK OLEO

Future Prelude

Permata Hijau Group

Soon Soon Oilmills Sdn Bhd

PT Sampoerna Agro Tbk

Production by Region

Indonesia

Malaysia

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Palm Kernel Meal Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Palm Kernel Meal Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Mechanical Extraction

1.2.3 Solvent Extraction

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Palm Kernel Meal Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Feed Industry

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Palm Kernel Meal Production

2.1 Global Palm Kernel Meal Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Palm Kernel Meal Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Palm Kernel Meal Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Palm Kernel Meal Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Palm Kernel Meal Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 Indonesia

2.5 Malaysia

3 Global Palm Kernel Meal Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Palm Kernel Meal Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Palm Kernel Meal Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Palm Kernel Meal Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Palm Kernel Meal Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Palm Kernel Meal Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Palm Kernel Meal by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Palm Kernel Meal Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Palm Kernel Meal Revenue by Region (2017-2022)



