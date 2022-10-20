Global Palm Kernel Meal Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Palm Kernel Meal market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Palm Kernel Meal market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Mechanical Extraction
Solvent Extraction
Segment by Application
Feed Industry
Others
By Company
FGV Holdings
IOI Group
Wilmar International
Sime Darby Plantation
RGE Group
Golden Agri Resources
Musim Mas
Astra Agro Lestari
Genting Plantations
First Resources
KLK OLEO
Future Prelude
Permata Hijau Group
Soon Soon Oilmills Sdn Bhd
PT Sampoerna Agro Tbk
Production by Region
Indonesia
Malaysia
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Palm Kernel Meal Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Palm Kernel Meal Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Mechanical Extraction
1.2.3 Solvent Extraction
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Palm Kernel Meal Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Feed Industry
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Palm Kernel Meal Production
2.1 Global Palm Kernel Meal Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Palm Kernel Meal Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Palm Kernel Meal Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Palm Kernel Meal Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Palm Kernel Meal Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 Indonesia
2.5 Malaysia
3 Global Palm Kernel Meal Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Palm Kernel Meal Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Palm Kernel Meal Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Palm Kernel Meal Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Palm Kernel Meal Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Palm Kernel Meal Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Palm Kernel Meal by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Palm Kernel Meal Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Palm Kernel Meal Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
