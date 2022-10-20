Silicone-free Thermal Conductive Grease Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Silicone-free Thermal Conductive Grease is a non-silicon paste-like compound of a non-drying thermally conductive interface material; it transfers heat from the heating unit to the heat sink and chassis. The product can still be insulated if filled with thermal metal oxide.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicone-free Thermal Conductive Grease in global, including the following market information:

Global Silicone-free Thermal Conductive Grease Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Silicone-free Thermal Conductive Grease Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Silicone-free Thermal Conductive Grease companies in 2021 (%)

The global Silicone-free Thermal Conductive Grease market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

White Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Silicone-free Thermal Conductive Grease include SEKISUI CHEMICAL, Techspray, Sheen Electronical Technology, Thal Technologies, T-Global, AOS Thermal Compounds, Henkel, Boyd Corporation and Kenner Material & System, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Silicone-free Thermal Conductive Grease manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Silicone-free Thermal Conductive Grease Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Silicone-free Thermal Conductive Grease Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

White

Grey

Global Silicone-free Thermal Conductive Grease Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Silicone-free Thermal Conductive Grease Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Computer

Power Adapter

Microprocessor

Audio and Video Equipment

Lighting Products

Others

Global Silicone-free Thermal Conductive Grease Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Silicone-free Thermal Conductive Grease Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Silicone-free Thermal Conductive Grease revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Silicone-free Thermal Conductive Grease revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Silicone-free Thermal Conductive Grease sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Silicone-free Thermal Conductive Grease sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SEKISUI CHEMICAL

Techspray

Sheen Electronical Technology

Thal Technologies

T-Global

AOS Thermal Compounds

Henkel

Boyd Corporation

Kenner Material & System

T-Global Technology

Dycotec Materials

Chemtronics

Laird Performance Materials(DuPont)

3M

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Silicone-free Thermal Conductive Grease Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Silicone-free Thermal Conductive Grease Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Silicone-free Thermal Conductive Grease Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Silicone-free Thermal Conductive Grease Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Silicone-free Thermal Conductive Grease Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Silicone-free Thermal Conductive Grease Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Silicone-free Thermal Conductive Grease Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Silicone-free Thermal Conductive Grease Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Silicone-free Thermal Conductive Grease Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Silicone-free Thermal Conductive Grease Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Silicone-free Thermal Conductive Grease Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicone-free Thermal Conductive Grease Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Silicone-free Thermal Conductive Grease Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicone-free

