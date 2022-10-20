In-Mold Electronic Inks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
State-of-the-art formable conductive and dielectric inks that are ideal for In-Mold Electronics (IME) applications and are especially well-suited for end-markets such as Automotive, White Goods, Medical, Aviation & Aerospace, Smart Packaging and the Internet-of-Things (IoT).
This report contains market size and forecasts of In-Mold Electronic Inks in global, including the following market information:
Global In-Mold Electronic Inks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global In-Mold Electronic Inks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)
Global top five In-Mold Electronic Inks companies in 2021 (%)
The global In-Mold Electronic Inks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silver Inks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of In-Mold Electronic Inks include Dycotec Materials, DUPONT, Eastprint, TURE NORTH, INKRON, NAMICS, Tekra, Henkel and GenesInk and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the In-Mold Electronic Inks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global In-Mold Electronic Inks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global In-Mold Electronic Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Silver Inks
Dielectric Inks
Carbon-based Conductive Inks
Global In-Mold Electronic Inks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global In-Mold Electronic Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automobile
Aviation
Household Appliances
Consumer Electronics
Others
Global In-Mold Electronic Inks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global In-Mold Electronic Inks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies In-Mold Electronic Inks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies In-Mold Electronic Inks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies In-Mold Electronic Inks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)
Key companies In-Mold Electronic Inks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dycotec Materials
DUPONT
Eastprint
TURE NORTH
INKRON
NAMICS
Tekra
Henkel
GenesInk
Nissha
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 In-Mold Electronic Inks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global In-Mold Electronic Inks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global In-Mold Electronic Inks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global In-Mold Electronic Inks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global In-Mold Electronic Inks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global In-Mold Electronic Inks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top In-Mold Electronic Inks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global In-Mold Electronic Inks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global In-Mold Electronic Inks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global In-Mold Electronic Inks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global In-Mold Electronic Inks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 In-Mold Electronic Inks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers In-Mold Electronic Inks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 In-Mold Electronic Inks Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 In-Mold Electronic Inks Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 In-Mold Electronic Inks Companies
4 Sights by Product
