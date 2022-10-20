Semiconductor Photoresist Polymer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A Semiconductor Photoresist Polymer is a light-sensitive polymer. When exposed to ultraviolet light, it turns to a soluble material. Those exposed areas can then be dissolved by using a solvent, leaving behind a pattern.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Semiconductor Photoresist Polymer in global, including the following market information:
Global Semiconductor Photoresist Polymer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Semiconductor Photoresist Polymer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Semiconductor Photoresist Polymer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Semiconductor Photoresist Polymer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
DNQ-Novolac Photoresist Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Semiconductor Photoresist Polymer include DuPont, Fujifilm Electronic Materials, Tokyo Ohka Kogyo, Merck Group, JSR Corporation, LG Chem, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Sumitomo and Chimei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Semiconductor Photoresist Polymer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Semiconductor Photoresist Polymer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Semiconductor Photoresist Polymer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
DNQ-Novolac Photoresist
Epoxy-based Polymer
Off-stoichiometry Thiol-enes(OSTE) Polymer
Others
Global Semiconductor Photoresist Polymer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Semiconductor Photoresist Polymer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Semiconductors & ICS
LCDs
Printed Circuit Boards
Others
Global Semiconductor Photoresist Polymer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Semiconductor Photoresist Polymer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Semiconductor Photoresist Polymer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Semiconductor Photoresist Polymer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Semiconductor Photoresist Polymer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Semiconductor Photoresist Polymer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DuPont
Fujifilm Electronic Materials
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo
Merck Group
JSR Corporation
LG Chem
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Sumitomo
Chimei
Daxin
Everlight Chemical
Dongjin Semichem
Asahi Kasei
Eternal Materials
Hitachi Chemical
Chang Chun Group
Daicel
Crystal Clear Electronic Material
Kempur Microelectronics Inc
Jiangsu Nata Opto-electronic
Xuzhou B&C Chemical
Micro Resist Technology GmbH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Semiconductor Photoresist Polymer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Semiconductor Photoresist Polymer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Semiconductor Photoresist Polymer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Semiconductor Photoresist Polymer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Semiconductor Photoresist Polymer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Semiconductor Photoresist Polymer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Semiconductor Photoresist Polymer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Semiconductor Photoresist Polymer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Semiconductor Photoresist Polymer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Semiconductor Photoresist Polymer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Semiconductor Photoresist Polymer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Semiconductor Photoresist Polymer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Semiconductor Photoresist Polymer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Semiconductor Photoresist Polymer Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
