Global and United States Nickel-Iron Alloys Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Nickel-Iron Alloys market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nickel-Iron Alloys market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Nickel-Iron Alloys market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Controlled Expansion Alloys
Low Expansion Alloys
Segment by Application
Aircraft Gas Turbines
Steam Turbine Power Plants
Medical Applications
Nuclear Power Systems
Chemical and Petrochemical Industries
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
ASM International
AMETEK
Dowa Forging
Cartech
Leading Edge Metals & Alloys
Columbia Metals
Ed Fagan Europe
JLC Electromet
Aircraft Materials
Smiths Metal Centres Ltd
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Nickel-Iron Alloys Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Nickel-Iron Alloys Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Controlled Expansion Alloys
1.2.3 Low Expansion Alloys
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Nickel-Iron Alloys Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Aircraft Gas Turbines
1.3.3 Steam Turbine Power Plants
1.3.4 Medical Applications
1.3.5 Nuclear Power Systems
1.3.6 Chemical and Petrochemical Industries
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Nickel-Iron Alloys Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Nickel-Iron Alloys Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Nickel-Iron Alloys Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Nickel-Iron Alloys, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Nickel-Iron Alloys Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Nickel-Iron Alloys Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Nickel-Iron Alloys Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Nickel-Iron Alloys Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Nickel-Iron Alloys Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Nickel-Iron Alloys Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Nickel-Iron Alloys Competitor Landscape by Players
