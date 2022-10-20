Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders in global, including the following market information:

Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Grain Sizes CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders include Sandvik, Xiamen Tungsten, China Minmetals, Element Six, Jiangxi Yaosheng, GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten, Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten, Plansee (GTP) and JXTC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Grain Sizes

Grain Sizes 1-10 ?m

Grain Sizes >10 ?m

Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Machine Tools and Components

Cutting Tools

Dies and Punches

Others (Abrasive Products, etc.)

Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sandvik

Xiamen Tungsten

China Minmetals

Element Six

Jiangxi Yaosheng

GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten

Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten

Plansee (GTP)

JXTC

Japan New Metals

AST

Kohsei

ALMT

Kennametal

H.C.Starck

TaeguTec

Wolfram JSC

Buffalo Tungsten

ERAMET

Lineage Alloys

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Companies

3.8

