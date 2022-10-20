Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders in global, including the following market information:
Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Grain Sizes CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders include Sandvik, Xiamen Tungsten, China Minmetals, Element Six, Jiangxi Yaosheng, GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten, Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten, Plansee (GTP) and JXTC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Grain Sizes
Grain Sizes 1-10 ?m
Grain Sizes >10 ?m
Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Machine Tools and Components
Cutting Tools
Dies and Punches
Others (Abrasive Products, etc.)
Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sandvik
Xiamen Tungsten
China Minmetals
Element Six
Jiangxi Yaosheng
GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten
Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten
Plansee (GTP)
JXTC
Japan New Metals
AST
Kohsei
ALMT
Kennametal
H.C.Starck
TaeguTec
Wolfram JSC
Buffalo Tungsten
ERAMET
Lineage Alloys
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cast Tungsten Carbide Powders Companies
3.8
