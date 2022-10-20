Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) for Rigid and Flexible Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) for Rigid and Flexible Packaging in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) for Rigid and Flexible Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) for Rigid and Flexible Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) for Rigid and Flexible Packaging companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) for Rigid and Flexible Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PHB-Poly(3-hydroxybutyrate) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) for Rigid and Flexible Packaging include Danimer Scientific, Kaneka, Nafigate Corporation, Tian'an Biopolymer, Biomer, Shenzhen Ecomann Technology, RWDC Industries, Newlight Technologies and CJ CheilJedang, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) for Rigid and Flexible Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) for Rigid and Flexible Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) for Rigid and Flexible Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PHB-Poly(3-hydroxybutyrate)
PHBV-poly(3-hydroxybutyrate-co-3-hydroxyvalerate)
P34HB-poly(3-hydroxybutyrate-co-4-hydroxybutyrate)
PHBHHxpoly(3-hydroxybutyrate-co-3-hydroxyhexanoate)
Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) for Rigid and Flexible Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) for Rigid and Flexible Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Rigid Packaging
Flexible Packaging
Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) for Rigid and Flexible Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) for Rigid and Flexible Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) for Rigid and Flexible Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) for Rigid and Flexible Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) for Rigid and Flexible Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) for Rigid and Flexible Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Danimer Scientific
Kaneka
Nafigate Corporation
Tian'an Biopolymer
Biomer
Shenzhen Ecomann Technology
RWDC Industries
Newlight Technologies
CJ CheilJedang
PHB Industrial S.A.
Mango Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) for Rigid and Flexible Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) for Rigid and Flexible Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) for Rigid and Flexible Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) for Rigid and Flexible Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) for Rigid and Flexible Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) for Rigid and Flexible Packaging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) for Rigid and Flexible Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) for Rigid and Flexible Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) for Rigid and Flexible Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) for Rigid and Flexible Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) for Rigid and Flexible Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5
