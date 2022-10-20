News Inks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of News Inks in global, including the following market information:

Global News Inks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global News Inks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five News Inks companies in 2021 (%)

The global News Inks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Slow Speed Inks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of News Inks include DIC, Flint Group, Hubergroup, Toyo Ink, As Inc, INX International, Actega, Siegwerk and Kerley Ink and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the News Inks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global News Inks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global News Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Slow Speed Inks

High Speed Inks

High Speed UV Inks

Global News Inks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global News Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Web Offset Press

Cold Set Web Offset Press

Other Printing Presses

Global News Inks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global News Inks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies News Inks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies News Inks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies News Inks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies News Inks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DIC

Flint Group

Hubergroup

Toyo Ink

As Inc

INX International

Actega

Siegwerk

Kerley Ink

Nazdar

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 News Inks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global News Inks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global News Inks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global News Inks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global News Inks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global News Inks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top News Inks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global News Inks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global News Inks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global News Inks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global News Inks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 News Inks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers News Inks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 News Inks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 News Inks Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 News Inks Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global News Inks Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Slow Speed Inks

4.1.3 High Speed Inks

4.1.4 High Speed UV Inks

4.2 By Type – Global News Ink

