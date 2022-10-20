Global and United States Iron Casting [Ferrous Castings] Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Iron Casting [Ferrous Castings] market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Iron Casting [Ferrous Castings] market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Iron Casting [Ferrous Castings] market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Gray Iron Castings
Ductile Iron Castings
Others
Segment by Application
Machinery & Equipment
Automotive
Pipe & Fitting
Valves, Pumps & Compressors
Rail
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Waupaca Foundry
AAM(Grede Holdings)
Neenah Foundry
Metal Technologies
Cifunsa
Wescast Industries
INTAT Precision
Chassix
Aarrowcast
Cadillac Casting
Rochester Metal Products
Goldens'Foundry
Weichai
Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes
Georg Fischer
Faw Foundry
Huaxiang Group
Meide Casting
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Iron Casting [Ferrous Castings] Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Iron Casting [Ferrous Castings] Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Gray Iron Castings
1.2.3 Ductile Iron Castings
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Iron Casting [Ferrous Castings] Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Machinery & Equipment
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Pipe & Fitting
1.3.5 Valves, Pumps & Compressors
1.3.6 Rail
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Iron Casting [Ferrous Castings] Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Iron Casting [Ferrous Castings] Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Iron Casting [Ferrous Castings] Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Iron Casting [Ferrous Castings], Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Iron Casting [Ferrous Castings] Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Iron Casting [Ferrous Castings] Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Iron Casting [Ferrous Castings] Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Iron Casting [Ferrous Castings] Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Iron Casting [Ferrous Castings] Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
