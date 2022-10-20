Vehicle Refinish Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicle Refinish Coating in global, including the following market information:
Global Vehicle Refinish Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vehicle Refinish Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Vehicle Refinish Coating companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vehicle Refinish Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Primer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vehicle Refinish Coating include Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, 3M Company, AkzoNobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Dow Inc., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. and Covestro AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vehicle Refinish Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vehicle Refinish Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Vehicle Refinish Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Primer
Base Coat
Top Coat
Clear Coat
Global Vehicle Refinish Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Vehicle Refinish Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Global Vehicle Refinish Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Vehicle Refinish Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vehicle Refinish Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vehicle Refinish Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vehicle Refinish Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Vehicle Refinish Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Axalta Coating Systems, LLC
3M Company
AkzoNobel N.V.
PPG Industries, Inc.
The Sherwin-Williams Company
Dow Inc.
Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.
Covestro AG
KAPCI Coatings
NOVOL Sp. Z o.o.
KCC Corporation
Bernardo Ecenarro S.A.
SEM Products, Inc.
Sheboygan Paint Company
Cresta Paint Industries Ltd.
Alps Coating Sdn. Bhd.
NOROO Paint & Coatings Co., Ltd.
DSM Coating Resins B.V.
WEG SA
The Lubrizol Corporation
Guangzhou Zhenroumei Chemical Coating Limited
HMG Paints Ltd.
James Briggs Limited
Reichhold LLC
TOA Performance Coating Corporation CO., Ltd.
Yashm Paint & Resin Industries
Allnex Group
Samhwa Paints Industrial Co. Ltd.
U.S. Paint Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vehicle Refinish Coating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vehicle Refinish Coating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vehicle Refinish Coating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vehicle Refinish Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vehicle Refinish Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vehicle Refinish Coating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vehicle Refinish Coating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vehicle Refinish Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vehicle Refinish Coating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vehicle Refinish Coating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vehicle Refinish Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vehicle Refinish Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vehicle Refinish Coating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vehicle Refinish Coating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vehicle Refinish Coating Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vehicle Refinish Coating Companies
4 S
