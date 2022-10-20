Vehicle Refinish Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vehicle Refinish Coating in global, including the following market information:

Global Vehicle Refinish Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vehicle Refinish Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Vehicle Refinish Coating companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vehicle Refinish Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Primer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vehicle Refinish Coating include Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, 3M Company, AkzoNobel N.V., PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Dow Inc., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. and Covestro AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vehicle Refinish Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vehicle Refinish Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Vehicle Refinish Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Primer

Base Coat

Top Coat

Clear Coat

Global Vehicle Refinish Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Vehicle Refinish Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Vehicle Refinish Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Vehicle Refinish Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vehicle Refinish Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vehicle Refinish Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vehicle Refinish Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Vehicle Refinish Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

3M Company

AkzoNobel N.V.

PPG Industries, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Dow Inc.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

Covestro AG

KAPCI Coatings

NOVOL Sp. Z o.o.

KCC Corporation

Bernardo Ecenarro S.A.

SEM Products, Inc.

Sheboygan Paint Company

Cresta Paint Industries Ltd.

Alps Coating Sdn. Bhd.

NOROO Paint & Coatings Co., Ltd.

DSM Coating Resins B.V.

WEG SA

The Lubrizol Corporation

Guangzhou Zhenroumei Chemical Coating Limited

HMG Paints Ltd.

James Briggs Limited

Reichhold LLC

TOA Performance Coating Corporation CO., Ltd.

Yashm Paint & Resin Industries

Allnex Group

Samhwa Paints Industrial Co. Ltd.

U.S. Paint Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vehicle Refinish Coating Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Vehicle Refinish Coating Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Vehicle Refinish Coating Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Vehicle Refinish Coating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Vehicle Refinish Coating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Vehicle Refinish Coating Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Vehicle Refinish Coating Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Vehicle Refinish Coating Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Vehicle Refinish Coating Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Vehicle Refinish Coating Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Vehicle Refinish Coating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vehicle Refinish Coating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Vehicle Refinish Coating Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vehicle Refinish Coating Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vehicle Refinish Coating Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vehicle Refinish Coating Companies

4

