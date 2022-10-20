Synthetic Ruby Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ruby is aluminum oxide colored red by chromium. Synthetic ruby is?often made by simply melting aluminum oxide that contains a trace of chromium?. The resulting crystal has the same internal atomic structure as natural ruby as well as the same optical properties, hardness, and chemical composition.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Synthetic Ruby in global, including the following market information:
Global Synthetic Ruby Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Synthetic Ruby Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Gram)
Global top five Synthetic Ruby companies in 2021 (%)
The global Synthetic Ruby market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flame Melting Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Ruby include Chatham Inc., Kashan, Ramaura, Pure Grown Diamond, Tairus, Lead Mens, Xuping Jewelry, Guangxi Foxi and ZhanXin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Synthetic Ruby manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Synthetic Ruby Market, by Synthesis Method, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Gram)
Global Synthetic Ruby Market Segment Percentages, by Synthesis Method, 2021 (%)
Flame Melting Method
Flux Method
Hydrothermal Method
Global Synthetic Ruby Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Gram)
Global Synthetic Ruby Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Jewelry
Other
Global Synthetic Ruby Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Gram)
Global Synthetic Ruby Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Synthetic Ruby revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Synthetic Ruby revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Synthetic Ruby sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Gram)
Key companies Synthetic Ruby sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Chatham Inc.
Kashan
Ramaura
Pure Grown Diamond
Tairus
Lead Mens
Xuping Jewelry
Guangxi Foxi
ZhanXin
XingYu
Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical
Biron Gemstones
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Synthetic Ruby Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Synthesis Method
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Synthetic Ruby Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Synthetic Ruby Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Synthetic Ruby Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Synthetic Ruby Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Synthetic Ruby Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Synthetic Ruby Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Synthetic Ruby Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Synthetic Ruby Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Synthetic Ruby Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Synthetic Ruby Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Ruby Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Ruby Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Ruby Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Synthetic Ruby Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Ruby Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Synthesis Method – Global Synthetic Ruby Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Flame
