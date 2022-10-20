Global Basalt Tapes Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Basalt Tapes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Basalt Tapes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
25 mm
50 mm
75 mm
100 mm
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive
Aerospace
Construction
Power
Oil & Gas
Metal
Others
By Company
Davlyn Group
Newtex Industries
Basalt Fiber Tech
COLAN AUSTRALIA
McAllister Mills
Vitcas
Hitex Composites
Texpack
Carbon Parts Pty Ltd
Europolit
SILTEX
LimbTex Ltd
Beyond Composites
Sealco Industrial Group
WALLEAN
Anhui Parker New Material
Ningguo ZBAO Thermal Tubing
Anhui Ningguo Hantai New Materials
Ningbo Kaxite Sealing Materials
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Basalt Tapes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Basalt Tapes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 25 mm
1.2.3 50 mm
1.2.4 75 mm
1.2.5 100 mm
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Basalt Tapes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Aerospace
1.3.4 Construction
1.3.5 Power
1.3.6 Oil & Gas
1.3.7 Metal
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Basalt Tapes Production
2.1 Global Basalt Tapes Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Basalt Tapes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Basalt Tapes Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Basalt Tapes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Basalt Tapes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Basalt Tapes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Basalt Tapes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Basalt Tapes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Basalt Tapes Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Basalt Tapes Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Basalt Tapes Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Basalt Tapes by Region (2023-2028)
