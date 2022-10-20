Silicon Carbide Fiber Composite Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Silicon Carbide Fiber Composite Materials Are Composite Materials Produced by Using Silicon Carbide Fibers As a Fiber Reinforcement Material. Silicon Carbide Fibers Are Fibers with Diameters Ranging from 5 to 150 Microns and Are Composed Mainly of Silicon Carbide Molecules. Depending on the Manufacturing Process, They May Contain an Excess of Silicon or Carbon, or a Small Amount of Oxygen. Compared to Organic and Some Ceramic Fibers, Silicon Carbide Fibers Have High Stiffness, High Tensile Strength, Low Weight, High Chemical Resistance, High Temperature Resistance and Low Thermal Expansion, Making Them Suitable for the Production of Metal Matrix Composites and Ceramic Matrix Composites.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicon Carbide Fiber Composite Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Silicon Carbide Fiber Composite Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Silicon Carbide Fiber Composite Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Silicon Carbide Fiber Composite Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Silicon Carbide Fiber Composite Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metal-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Silicon Carbide Fiber Composite Materials include SGL Carbon, NASA, Specialty Materials, Nippon Carbon, Ube Industries, COI Ceramics, BJS Composites, Advanced Ceramic Fibers and Goodfellow and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Silicon Carbide Fiber Composite Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Silicon Carbide Fiber Composite Materials Market, by Material, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Silicon Carbide Fiber Composite Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Material, 2021 (%)

Metal-based

Ceramic-based

Polymer-based

Global Silicon Carbide Fiber Composite Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Silicon Carbide Fiber Composite Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Aerospace

Others

Global Silicon Carbide Fiber Composite Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Silicon Carbide Fiber Composite Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Silicon Carbide Fiber Composite Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Silicon Carbide Fiber Composite Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Silicon Carbide Fiber Composite Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Silicon Carbide Fiber Composite Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SGL Carbon

NASA

Specialty Materials

Nippon Carbon

Ube Industries

COI Ceramics

BJS Composites

Advanced Ceramic Fibers

Goodfellow

Shandong Jinde New Material

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Silicon Carbide Fiber Composite Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Material

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Silicon Carbide Fiber Composite Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Silicon Carbide Fiber Composite Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Silicon Carbide Fiber Composite Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Silicon Carbide Fiber Composite Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Silicon Carbide Fiber Composite Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Silicon Carbide Fiber Composite Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Silicon Carbide Fiber Composite Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Silicon Carbide Fiber Composite Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Silicon Carbide Fiber Composite Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Silicon Carbide Fiber Composite Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicon Carbide Fiber Composite Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Silicon Carbide Fiber Composite Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Ti

