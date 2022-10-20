Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material in global, including the following market information:

Global Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rare Earth Permanent Magnetic Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material include Hitachi Metals Group, Shin-Etsu, TDK, VAC, Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech, Ningbo Yunsheng, Yantai Dongxing Magnetic Materials, JL MAG Rare-Earth and Yantai Zhenghai Magnetic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rare Earth Permanent Magnetic Material

Rare Earth Giant Magnetostrictive Material

Rare Earth Magnetic Refrigeration Material

Global Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Computer

New Energy Vehicles

Wind Power Generation

Information Communication

Energy Saving Appliances

Global Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hitachi Metals Group

Shin-Etsu

TDK

VAC

Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech

Ningbo Yunsheng

Yantai Dongxing Magnetic Materials

JL MAG Rare-Earth

Yantai Zhenghai Magnetic

Jingci Material Science

AT&M

Innuovo Magnetics

SGM

Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry

Grinm Advanced Materials

Earth- Panda

Magsuper

Daido Electronics

Tianhe Magnetics Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rare Earth Magnetic Effect Material Players in Global Market



