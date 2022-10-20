Packing Desiccants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Packing Desiccants in global, including the following market information:

Global Packing Desiccants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Packing Desiccants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Packing Desiccants companies in 2021 (%)

The global Packing Desiccants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Silica Gel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Packing Desiccants include Clariant, Chunwang, Super Dry, Absortech, DingXing Industry, Shanghai Yixuan, YUEJI, Aquadry and FUJIGEL SANGYO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Packing Desiccants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Packing Desiccants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Packing Desiccants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Silica Gel

Molecular Sieve

Clay Desiccant

Other

Global Packing Desiccants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Packing Desiccants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Electronics

Others

Global Packing Desiccants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Packing Desiccants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Packing Desiccants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Packing Desiccants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Packing Desiccants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Packing Desiccants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Clariant

Chunwang

Super Dry

Absortech

DingXing Industry

Shanghai Yixuan

YUEJI

Aquadry

FUJIGEL SANGYO

Tianjin Tianshengxingye

SORBEAD India

Shenzhen Absorb King

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Packing Desiccants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Packing Desiccants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Packing Desiccants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Packing Desiccants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Packing Desiccants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Packing Desiccants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Packing Desiccants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Packing Desiccants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Packing Desiccants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Packing Desiccants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Packing Desiccants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Packing Desiccants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Packing Desiccants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Packing Desiccants Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Packing Desiccants Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Packing Desiccants Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Packing Desiccants Market Siz

