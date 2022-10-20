Phenolic Moulding Compounds Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Phenolic Moulding Compounds market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Phenolic Moulding Compounds market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Engineering Grade Phenolic Molding Compounds
General Purpose Phenolic Molding Compounds
Segment by Application
Automotive Motors
Power Tools
Household Appliances
Others
By Company
Sumitomo Bakelite
Panasonic
Chang Chun Group
Hexion
Amity Thermosets (P) Ltd
Sprea Misr
Jiangsu Zhongpeng New Material
Changshu Southeast Plastic
Wuxi Chuangda Advanced Materials
Beijing Sino-tech Electronic Material
Shanghai European-Asian Synthetic Material
Zhejiang Jiamin Plastics
Zhejiang Nanfang Plastic
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Phenolic Moulding Compounds Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Phenolic Moulding Compounds Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Engineering Grade Phenolic Molding Compounds
1.2.3 General Purpose Phenolic Molding Compounds
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Phenolic Moulding Compounds Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive Motors
1.3.3 Power Tools
1.3.4 Household Appliances
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Phenolic Moulding Compounds Production
2.1 Global Phenolic Moulding Compounds Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Phenolic Moulding Compounds Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Phenolic Moulding Compounds Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Phenolic Moulding Compounds Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Phenolic Moulding Compounds Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Phenolic Moulding Compounds Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Phenolic Moulding Compounds Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Phenolic Moulding Compounds Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Phenolic Moulding Compounds Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
