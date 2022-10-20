Uncategorized

Liquid Molding Compounds (LMC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Liquid Molding Compounds (LMC) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Liquid Molding Compounds (LMC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Liquid Epoxy Underfill

Liquid Epoxy Encapsulat Material

Segment by Application

Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging (FOWLP)

Ball Grid Array Package (BGA)

Other

By Company

Nagase ChemteX

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Sumitomo Bakelite

Panasonic

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Liquid Molding Compounds (LMC) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Liquid Molding Compounds (LMC) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Liquid Epoxy Underfill
1.2.3 Liquid Epoxy Encapsulat Material
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Liquid Molding Compounds (LMC) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging (FOWLP)
1.3.3 Ball Grid Array Package (BGA)
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Liquid Molding Compounds (LMC) Production
2.1 Global Liquid Molding Compounds (LMC) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Liquid Molding Compounds (LMC) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Liquid Molding Compounds (LMC) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Liquid Molding Compounds (LMC) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Liquid Molding Compounds (LMC) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Liquid Molding Compounds (LMC) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Liquid Molding Compounds (LMC) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Liquid Molding Compounds (LMC) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Liquid Molding Compounds (LMC) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Gl

 

