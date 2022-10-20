Feed Grade Calcium Ascorbate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Feed Grade Calcium Ascorbate in global, including the following market information:

Global Feed Grade Calcium Ascorbate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Feed Grade Calcium Ascorbate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Feed Grade Calcium Ascorbate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Feed Grade Calcium Ascorbate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Calcium Ascorbate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Feed Grade Calcium Ascorbate include Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DSM, DuPont, Evonik Industries, Land O'Lakes, Mitsui, Ohly, Lesaffre and Alltech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Feed Grade Calcium Ascorbate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Feed Grade Calcium Ascorbate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Feed Grade Calcium Ascorbate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural Calcium Ascorbate

Synthetic Calcium Ascorbate

Global Feed Grade Calcium Ascorbate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Feed Grade Calcium Ascorbate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aquaculture

Poultry Farming

Other

Global Feed Grade Calcium Ascorbate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Feed Grade Calcium Ascorbate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Feed Grade Calcium Ascorbate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Feed Grade Calcium Ascorbate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Feed Grade Calcium Ascorbate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Feed Grade Calcium Ascorbate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

DSM

DuPont

Evonik Industries

Land O'Lakes

Mitsui

Ohly

Lesaffre

Alltech

Novozymes

Calpis

Unique Biotech

Pure Cultures

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Feed Grade Calcium Ascorbate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Feed Grade Calcium Ascorbate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Feed Grade Calcium Ascorbate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Feed Grade Calcium Ascorbate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Feed Grade Calcium Ascorbate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Feed Grade Calcium Ascorbate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Feed Grade Calcium Ascorbate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Feed Grade Calcium Ascorbate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Feed Grade Calcium Ascorbate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Feed Grade Calcium Ascorbate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Feed Grade Calcium Ascorbate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Feed Grade Calcium Ascorbate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Feed Grade Calcium Ascorbate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Feed Grade Calcium Ascorbate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Feed Grade Calcium Ascorbate Companies

3.8.2 List of Glob

