Imazethapyr API Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Imazethapyr API in global, including the following market information:
Global Imazethapyr API Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Imazethapyr API Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Imazethapyr API companies in 2021 (%)
The global Imazethapyr API market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Imazethapyr API include BASF, ADAMA, Shandong CYNDA (Group) Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Flag Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical Co., Ltd. and Nufarm, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Imazethapyr API manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Imazethapyr API Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Imazethapyr API Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity 98%
Purity 96%
Global Imazethapyr API Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Imazethapyr API Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Soybean
Others
Global Imazethapyr API Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Imazethapyr API Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Imazethapyr API revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Imazethapyr API revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Imazethapyr API sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Imazethapyr API sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
ADAMA
Shandong CYNDA (Group) Co., Ltd.
Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Co., Ltd.
Jiangsu Flag Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical Co., Ltd.
Nufarm
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Imazethapyr API Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Imazethapyr API Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Imazethapyr API Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Imazethapyr API Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Imazethapyr API Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Imazethapyr API Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Imazethapyr API Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Imazethapyr API Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Imazethapyr API Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Imazethapyr API Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Imazethapyr API Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Imazethapyr API Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Imazethapyr API Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Imazethapyr API Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Imazethapyr API Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Imazethapyr API Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Imazethapyr API Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Purity 98%
