Quaternary Phosphonium Salts (QPS) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Quaternary Phosphonium Salts (QPS) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Quaternary Phosphonium Salts (QPS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Industrial Grade
Cosmetic Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
Segment by Application
Disinfectants
Fabric Softeners
Surfactants
Antistatic Agents
Others
By Company
Evonik Industries
SACHEM, Inc
BASF
Tatva Chintan
Nippon Chemical
Zhejiang Kente
Changzhou Huadong Chemical
JingJiang Connect Chemical
Xuzhou JianPing Chemical
Suzhou Jinyuan Fine Chemical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Quaternary Phosphonium Salts (QPS) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Quaternary Phosphonium Salts (QPS) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Industrial Grade
1.2.3 Cosmetic Grade
1.2.4 Pharmaceutical Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Quaternary Phosphonium Salts (QPS) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Disinfectants
1.3.3 Fabric Softeners
1.3.4 Surfactants
1.3.5 Antistatic Agents
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Quaternary Phosphonium Salts (QPS) Production
2.1 Global Quaternary Phosphonium Salts (QPS) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Quaternary Phosphonium Salts (QPS) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Quaternary Phosphonium Salts (QPS) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Quaternary Phosphonium Salts (QPS) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Quaternary Phosphonium Salts (QPS) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Quaternary Phosphonium Salts (QPS) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Quaternary Phosphonium Salts (QPS) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Quaternary Phosphonium Salts (QPS) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Globa
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/